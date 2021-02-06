Truth About Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher’s Relationship With Demi Moore

Kutcher Planning Revenge Tell-All

According to Heat, Kunis was so upset with Moore’s memoir that she was telling Kutcher to do his own tell-all interview as revenge. The Punk’d star decided he needs to “[sit] down with one of the major networks and [refute] many of Demi's allegations while telling a few truths of his own. He claims she was [miserable] to live with for much of their marriage, and his fans and family deserve to know the truth." Kunis was “fed up, too” and “would like to bring Demi down a peg or two for trying to destroy her family.” Moore did not destroy their family, nor did Kutcher ever plan to address the allegations in Moore’s book