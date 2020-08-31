Truth About Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones' Marriage After Kirk Douglas' Death

Since the death of Hollywood giant Kirk Douglas, and in some cases even before, there have been a deluge of rumors surrounding Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones’ marriage. Naturally, these rumors are definitely not kind in nature, despite the heavy loss the family had just experienced. Gossip Cop gathered the reports we found concerning how Michael and Zeta Jones’ marriage has been doing since the death of Kirk Douglas.
The National Enquirer reported in July 2019 that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones were planning to move in with the ailing elder Douglas to help out during the last few months of his life. The two would supposedly live in a garage apartment in order to keep a closer eye on Kirk as he inched closer to his last days. “Michael and Catherine are deeply concerned about Kirk and Anne,” a supposed source told the magazine. “They want to be there for them in case of any emergency.” Gossip Cop knows better than to trust the word of some unknown source, so we checked in with Michael’s spokesperson who assured us the actor was not planning to move into the garage apartment at his father’s home.
The rumors about Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas only got crueler after the passing of Kirk Douglas. Star wrote in February of this year that the Chicago actress and Michael were working on saving their marriage after Kirk’s death. Apparently the spouses had been consumed with caring for Kirk and now that he was gone, they had a lot of work ahead of them to get their marriage “back on track.” A questionable insider informed the outlet, “Catherine and Michael know they need to bring the romance back - and now they can, without feeling guilty.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. After reaching out once more to Michael’s spokesperson, Gossip Cop was told that the story was “completely false.” In addition, we were told, “Catherine could not have been more supportive of Kirk, Michael and [Kirk's wife] Anne all throughout the process. They are very much a solid married couple.” What is with outlets claiming couples are “saving” their marriage? Obviously these two don’t need to.
A few days later, Gossip Cop came across an article from the Enquirer that insisted Kirk Douglas had written his son out of his will. The disreputable publication tried to make it seem as if Michael, as well as his brothers, had been cut out of their father’s will, when in reality, Kirk had simply chosen to leave his fortune to charity. Gossip Cop noted at the time that Michael, as well as Catherine Zeta Jones, are incredibly wealthy in their own right and probably weren’t chuffed at all to learn that Kirk had generously left millions of dollars to charity. Only in the tabloids could a charitable, and very admirable, act be turned into a sordid, family drama.
Most recently, in July, New Idea published a story insisting that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones were getting a $350 million divorce. This sudden turn for the worse in the marriage was, of course, brought on by the death of Kirk Douglas. The elder Douglas was supposedly responsible for helping the couple through some of their worst times, “but now [that] he’s not around, she’s realized the older she and Michael get, the bigger the age gap gets.” As Gossip Cop pointed out when we initially reviewed this rumor, that’s definitely not how age gaps work. The spouses are 25 years apart in age and that number will remain a constant.
Questionable logic aside, we knew we couldn’t debunk this story fully without reaching out to Zeta Jones’ rep to confirm our hunch. In response to this story, the rep informed us it was not only false, but also “ridiculous.” These tabloids have been exploiting Kirk Douglas’s poor health, and his death, for a long time in order to try and entice potential readers. We’d say no one would stoop this low, but we’ve been reading the tabloids for a very long time. This is simply their normal.