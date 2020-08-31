Truth About Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones' Marriage After Kirk Douglas' Death

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta Jones Rumors Start

The National Enquirer reported in July 2019 that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones were planning to move in with the ailing elder Douglas to help out during the last few months of his life. The two would supposedly live in a garage apartment in order to keep a closer eye on Kirk as he inched closer to his last days. “Michael and Catherine are deeply concerned about Kirk and Anne,” a supposed source told the magazine. “They want to be there for them in case of any emergency.” Gossip Cop knows better than to trust the word of some unknown source, so we checked in with Michael’s spokesperson who assured us the actor was not planning to move into the garage apartment at his father’s home.