Truth About Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones' Marriage Problems

‘Catherine Dumps Michael’

This cover story from Star claimed that Zeta-Jones was dumping Douglas “only 21 days after [his] dad [Kirk Douglas] dies.” An alleged source said that the Ocean’s Twelve star “stayed this long because she didn't want to let Kirk down, he was so big on family and tradition. But now that her father-in-law is gone, so is her resolve not to stay in an unhappy situation." Zeta-Jones was leaving Douglas’ “self-absorbed nonsense” and wanted to “buy new clothes and feel desirable again.” Gossip Cop busted this exploitative story after Zeta-Jones’ spokesperson told us it “couldn’t be further from the truth.” The whole story was “completely false,” save for details on the love Zeta-Jones had for her late father-in-law.