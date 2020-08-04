Truth About Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Getting Divorced

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are another long-standing Hollywood couple. Despite their significant age difference, the pair have managed to have a very successful marriage. Like most couples, the pair have faced some difficulties. The two were separated in 2013 for a few months, but have since remained together and stronger than before. Regardless, the tabloids still made inaccurate claims about the couple, a few have been clarified by Gossip Cop. Here a few times the unreliable publications have alleged Douglas and Zeta-Jones were splitting up or divorcing.
Last summer, the tabloid, NW, falsely claimed Zeta-Jones and Douglas were divorcing over their age difference. The magazine purported Douglas was “worried” he had become too old for his wife, who is 25 years younger than him. "It's an open secret they've had a rocky period recently and there's growing talk that the age gap is starting to become an issue. There's a lot of love there, but ultimately it's going to take a big effort to get things back on track,” a supposed source told the outlet. While the magazine further contended Douglas feared Zeta-Jones had become “bored” of him, the actress herself offered a different depiction of their marriage. The actress shared a photo of herself with her husband on Instagram having a lunch date. The actress didn’t appear to be “bored” and Douglas certainly didn’t look like he was “worried” about losing his wife. Gossip Cop busted the silly story at the time.
Earlier this year, Star maintained Zeta-Jones and Douglas were trying to salvage their marriage following the passing of Douglas’ father, Kirk. The magazine purported the actress was “desperate” to fix her marriage to the Wall Street star since they no longer had to care for his father. The insensitive and ill-timed piece contended Zeta-Jones wanted to go on a “second honeymoon” to Italy before they visited India where the pair would do “yoga and meditate.” The idea that Zeta-Jones wasn't a supportive wife who didn’t care about her husband’s grief didn’t sit well with Gossip Cop. Our theory was confirmed to be true after we ran the story by a spokesperson for Zeta-Jones who denied the bogus piece.
Yet, the tabloid insisted on beating a dead horse. A week later, Star proclaimed Catherine Zeta-Jones dumped Michael Douglas. The incorrect piece alleged the Chicago actress told her husband she was ending their marriage after his father’s funeral. Catherine's been miserable for a long time - years, even - but she kept it together for their kids' and Kirk's sake. Kirk's gone, and the kids are grown, so there's just no use pretending any more," an unnamed insider snitched to the publication. Gossip Cop wasn’t sure if the outlet had a vendetta against Douglas and Zeta-Jones or if it was simply trying to be hurtful. Nonetheless, the ludicrous piece wasn’t true. Even though we checked a qualified rep for the actress who dismissed the report, Gossip Cop found the narrative to be downright distasteful and poorly timed.
Most recently, New Idea alleged Douglas and Zeta-Jones were getting a $350 million divorce. The magazine claimed Douglas’s father, Kirk, helped the couple through difficult times, and following his death, things were seemingly falling apart. A so-called insider alleged the actress focus has shifted towards her business which she was using as a “way out” of her marriage. Again, the tabloid tried to use Kirk Douglas’ passing as a catalyst for its ridiculous story which Gossip Cop exposed after speaking to a spokesperson for Zeta-Jones.
Whether the tabloids like it or not, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in it for the long haul. We suggest these untrustworthy publications get the facts straight before making up these absurd pieces.