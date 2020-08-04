Truth About Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Getting Divorced

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas' Age Gap Became An Issue?

Last summer, the tabloid, NW, falsely claimed Zeta-Jones and Douglas were divorcing over their age difference. The magazine purported Douglas was “worried” he had become too old for his wife, who is 25 years younger than him. "It's an open secret they've had a rocky period recently and there's growing talk that the age gap is starting to become an issue. There's a lot of love there, but ultimately it's going to take a big effort to get things back on track,” a supposed source told the outlet. While the magazine further contended Douglas feared Zeta-Jones had become “bored” of him, the actress herself offered a different depiction of their marriage. The actress shared a photo of herself with her husband on Instagram having a lunch date. The actress didn’t appear to be “bored” and Douglas certainly didn’t look like he was “worried” about losing his wife. Gossip Cop busted the silly story at the time.