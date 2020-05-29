Truth About Meryl Streep Feuding With ‘Big Little Lies’ Castmates

Streep & Kidman Versus Witherspoon

As often happens, things quieted down for a while once the hype around Streep’s casting died down. But the rumors came back in June 2019, when Season 2 actually premiered. This time, In Touch insisted that Witherspoon was jealous of Kidman and Streep’s friendship. According to yet another shady insider, Witherspoon “always felt like she and Nicole were the face of Big Little Lies,” but “now it’s all about Nicole and Meryl.” A source close to Witherspoon told Gossip Cop the claim was completely bogus. Just the month before, Witherspoon had posted a photo with her co-stars to Instagram with the caption, “the power of sisterhood and friendship is limitless! So proud to work wit hall these remarkable ladies.” So much for that ridiculous narrative.