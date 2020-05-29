Truth About Meryl Streep Feuding With ‘Big Little Lies’ Castmates

Though it’s not clear for the time being whether HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies will get a Season 3, one thing we know for sure is that the star-studded cast love working together. But quite a few tabloid reports during the show’s run would have you believe the many A-listers who make up the series’ cast are constantly feuding behind the scenes – specifically, its biggest name, Meryl Streep. Here’s some of the silliest rumors Gossip Cop has busted about Streep feuding with her BLL castmates to tide you over until we hear more news about a third season.
Shortly after it was announced that Streep would be joining the show for its second season in early 2018, New Idea published an article alleging that Nicole Kidman was less than excited by the news. “Big Little Lies brought Nicole’s career back to life after a string of box-office flops,” a shady source explained. “So to think that Meryl could swoop in and steal her glory makes Nicole livid.” The story was entirely fictional: Kidman and Streep are longtime friends, and it was her who actually convinced Streep to join the cast. A source close to the actresses likewise assured Gossip Cop that the story was nonsense.
That May, In Touch came in to suggest that instead it was Reese Witherspoon who had beef with Streep. A supposed “eyewitness” claimed to have seen Witherspoon acting “really unfriendly” towards the Hollywood superstar while out at a restaurant for an all-cast dinner. The source added that there was “definitely a power struggle” going on between the two actresses. Gossip Cop checked in with Streep’s spokesperson, who told us that she and Witherspoon “couldn’t love each other more.”
Just a week later, Life & Style came out with its own report that Witherspoon and Streep were locked in a power struggle on the set of Big Little Lies. Most of the article’s claims were just recycled from that previous claim, with Witherspoon supposedly trying to assert that she was the “main star” of the show. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Witherspoon had recently stated in an interview that she had been very excited to hear that Streep would be joining their cast. She and Kidman had both worked hard to get the star actress on the series.
As often happens, things quieted down for a while once the hype around Streep’s casting died down. But the rumors came back in June 2019, when Season 2 actually premiered. This time, In Touch insisted that Witherspoon was jealous of Kidman and Streep’s friendship. According to yet another shady insider, Witherspoon “always felt like she and Nicole were the face of Big Little Lies,” but “now it’s all about Nicole and Meryl.” A source close to Witherspoon told Gossip Cop the claim was completely bogus. Just the month before, Witherspoon had posted a photo with her co-stars to Instagram with the caption, “the power of sisterhood and friendship is limitless! So proud to work wit hall these remarkable ladies.” So much for that ridiculous narrative.