Truth About Meghan McCain Feuding With Her 'The View' Co-Hosts

Another story in the Globe from later that year argued that Goldberg was just about ready to step away from the world of daytime TV and return to acting specifically just to get away from McCain. The outlet said that the months of dealing with the "rude, mouthy" and frustrating behavior had made up her mind to finally walk away from the program. "She’s telling friends that she wants to leave The View. She’s been really unhappy and every day brings upset in her life," an anonymous source told the tabloid. The rumor argued that McCain may even be pushed out in a plea to keep Goldberg happy, but obviously, the two are still co-workers even after all of these stories said otherwise.