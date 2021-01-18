Truth About Meghan Markle’s Friendship With Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Healed Meghan's Relationship With Thomas Markle?

In 2018, Woman’s Day alleged that Oprah Winfrey encouraged Meghan Markle to make peace with her father. For those who don’t remember, Markle became estranged from her father, Thomas, after the retired television lighting director publicly discussed his relationship with his daughter and son-in-law. According to the tabloid, Winfrey “swooped” in to help repair the relationship. An insider told the magazine, "Oprah got involved in helping Meghan work things out. And her magic seems to be working because Thomas has calmed down and he's taking calls from Meghan for the first time in weeks." Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Winfrey who told us the report was false. As for Markle’s relationship with Thomas, it still is damaged to this day.