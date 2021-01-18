Truth About Meghan Markle’s Friendship With Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are tabloid favorites. Since the royals stepped down from their duties and moved to the United States, the stories about Markle have gotten more peculiar. Some outlets have even speculated about the extent of Markle’s friendship with Oprah Winfrey. Here are a few stories Gossip Cop investigated about Winfrey’s relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
In 2018, Woman’s Day alleged that Oprah Winfrey encouraged Meghan Markle to make peace with her father. For those who don’t remember, Markle became estranged from her father, Thomas, after the retired television lighting director publicly discussed his relationship with his daughter and son-in-law. According to the tabloid, Winfrey “swooped” in to help repair the relationship. An insider told the magazine, "Oprah got involved in helping Meghan work things out. And her magic seems to be working because Thomas has calmed down and he's taking calls from Meghan for the first time in weeks." Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Winfrey who told us the report was false. As for Markle’s relationship with Thomas, it still is damaged to this day.
During the beginning of 2020, the same tabloid maintained that Oprah was furious at Ellen DeGeneres for nabbing an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Gossip Cop found the account suspicious from the start since Winfrey is a media legend and has interviewed actors, royals, presidents, and other important figures. Still, the tabloid claimed that Oprah saw red after DeGeneres confirmed she secured the first interview with the duke and duchess amid their exit from their royal duties. A supposed source asserted:
Oprah thought she was a shoo-in to get Harry and Meghan's first sit-down. She's working with Harry on a production about his mental health stuff and went to great lengths to befriend Meghan's mom. But if Ellen really has got this interview, it's all for nothing.
Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous report and also clarified that Ellen DeGeneres never stated that she would interview the couple. In fact, the couple didn’t make their first TV appearance until September of that year when they encouraged Americans to vote during the recent presidential election. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy preparing to release content since their move to the States. As for Winfrey, the longtime journalist supported Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step away from their royal duties.
Recently, New Idea purported that Oprah Winfrey had distanced herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The report came out after it was announced a documentary about mental health for Apple TV+ Winfrey is working on with the duke and duchess was delayed. A source tattled that after Winfrey had “gone to the ends of the earth” for the royal couple, the former daytime talk show host was being encouraged to distance herself from the two. Gossip Cop dismissed the absurd story and explained that COVID-19 was the cause of the documentary's delay.
Simply put, the tabloids are always trying to vilify Meghan Markle. Trying to use the former actress’ relationships with other big-name figures to incite unnecessary drama, is just that — unnecessary.
