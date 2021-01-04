Truth About Meghan Markle Walking Out On Prince Harry

Though Prince Harry and Megan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties, the tabloids still spread a ton of rumors about the pair’s marriage. Some reports have even suggested Markle walked out on her husband. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories about the spouses we’ve investigated and the status of their relationship.
At the beginning of 2020, Woman’s Day purported Megan Markle left Prince Harry and hid in Canada. Gossip Cop, however, found the piece to be all over the place and contradicting. The tabloid predicted the duke and duchess would split within the next five years. From there, an insider disclosed “friends” of Markle believed she would divorce Prince Harry and marry a billionaire. Additionally, the magazine alleged Markle was stowing away in Canada and wasn’t speaking to her husband. Gossip Cop wasted no time in busting the fake account. The two didn’t split up. Also, if the couple had broken up, they wouldn’t be together right now, which are they are.
In July, New Idea claimed the Duchess of Sussex planned to leave Prince Harry after they had another child. The outlet claimed Markle and Prince Harry “had a difficult time in their marriage during Markle’s first pregnancy with the couple’s son, Archie.” A source asserted that during the duke and duchess’ stay at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, the pair fought about pregnancy and stayed in separate rooms. Because of this, “friends” of Prince Harry worried Markle wanted two children from him, but the duchess would divorce the duke once the second baby was born. Not only did Gossip Cop bust the report when it came out, but a recent painful revelation also debunked this tale. Before the end of 2020, Megan Markle disclosed that she endured a heartbreaking miscarriage in July, but Prince Harry was by her side the entire time.
Nonetheless, the tabloids continuing ruthlessly picking at Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage. Last June, New Idea alleged Markle walked out on Prince Harry. According to the tabloid, the Royal couple fought and used pictures of what appeared to be the duchess “fleeing to her SVU” after the supposed row. The cause of the couple’s strife? The magazine purported Markle “hated when anyone, even Harry, disagrees with her ideas.” Yet, Gossip Cop clarified the story was completely ridiculous. Prince Harry isn’t a prisoner in his marriage.
The tabloids have also suggested Prince Harry was miserable in his marriage to Megan Markle. In June, New Idea proclaimed Prince Harry fled to the United Kingdom on a private jet without Markle. For further evidence, the outlet used a photo of him carrying a duffel bag while exiting the plane. The publication asserted the duke left his wife and son behind in Los Angeles after seeing an image of his father and brother, Prince Charles and Prince William, which left him visibly upset. “Harry would have seen the photo and it must have made him think about what he has done and what he is missing,” a frequent Royal writer revealed. Gossip Cop once again busted the magazine after we uncovered the image of Prince Harry leaving the airport was old. Plus, the duke and duchess just celebrated their first Christmas in Los Angeles, making the report obviously bogus.
Simply put, there isn’t anything wrong with Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s marriage.
Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Bickering Over Wedding Plans
Why The Original 'Jake From State Farm' Actor Had To Be Re-Cast
Truth About Katie Holmes’ Relationship Status With Emilio Vitolo
Nicole Kidman Starring As Terri Irwin In Steve Irwin Biopic?
Ryan Seacrest's First Instagram Post Shows Why He's One Of The Most Well Liked People In Hollywood