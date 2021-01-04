Truth About Meghan Markle Walking Out On Prince Harry

Wait, Prince Harry Left Meghan And Their Son Behind To Return Home?

The tabloids have also suggested Prince Harry was miserable in his marriage to Megan Markle. In June, New Idea proclaimed Prince Harry fled to the United Kingdom on a private jet without Markle. For further evidence, the outlet used a photo of him carrying a duffel bag while exiting the plane. The publication asserted the duke left his wife and son behind in Los Angeles after seeing an image of his father and brother, Prince Charles and Prince William, which left him visibly upset. “Harry would have seen the photo and it must have made him think about what he has done and what he is missing,” a frequent Royal writer revealed. Gossip Cop once again busted the magazine after we uncovered the image of Prince Harry leaving the airport was old. Plus, the duke and duchess just celebrated their first Christmas in Los Angeles, making the report obviously bogus.