Truth About Meghan Markle Trying To Get Acting Jobs

Jennifer Aniston And Angelina Jolie Duke It Over The Duchess?

A month later, the magazine Heat claimed Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were “fighting” over Megan Markle. The publication asserted the two A-list actresses and supposed “enemies” were very eager to hang out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A dubious insider stated, "They're essentially arch-rivals again and they're both willing to fight for it.” The so-called insider further claimed the duke and duchess would have to “chose” who they wanted to be friends with, adding, “Jennifer figures she's got way more pulling powers since she can open doors for Meghan with TV and movie roles. The article sounded like an episode from a teen-comedy show. The idea the two actresses were “fighting” over Markle was absurd. Gossip Cop’s suspicions were correct after we reached out to sources close to both stars who assured us the story was false.