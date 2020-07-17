Truth About Meghan Markle Trying To Get Acting Jobs

Megan Markle was a well-known actress before her life changed and she became the Duchess of Sussex. Now, Markle is constantly in headlines, particularly because of her marriage to Prince Harry. Recently, the former actress is back in the tabloids due to rumors that she is returning to acting. One tabloid even claimed Prince Harry and Megan Markle were trying to take over Hollywood, but Gossip Cop was able to disprove this bogus story. While there hasn’t been any definitive evidence the duchess is going back to acting, here are some stories we’ve corrected about Markle trying to get acting jobs.
In December 2019, Woman’s Day claimed Reese Witherspoon was working on a TV show with Megan Markle. The story, which was proven to be inaccurate, contended Witherspoon was “quietly” penning a show that she wanted Markle to be a part of. A supposed source spilled to the magazine Witherspoon wrote Markle and asked if they could meet up to talk about this alleged project and Prince Harry was in support of this as long as it, “doesn't clash with their royal duties.” Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed it was fabricated.
Earlier this year, New Idea alleged Megan Markle met up with Tom Cruise to ask him for help to make a comeback in Hollywood. The tabloid’s cover showed a picture of what appeared to be Cruise and Markle walking together which tried to insinuate something was going on between the two. The accompanying story then purported Markle teamed up with Cruise to help restart her career. The article was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop had learned the picture used for the cover was photo-shopped. So any “team-up” the outlet was alleging happened, didn’t.
A month later, the magazine Heat claimed Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were “fighting” over Megan Markle. The publication asserted the two A-list actresses and supposed “enemies” were very eager to hang out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A dubious insider stated, "They're essentially arch-rivals again and they're both willing to fight for it.” The so-called insider further claimed the duke and duchess would have to “chose” who they wanted to be friends with, adding, “Jennifer figures she's got way more pulling powers since she can open doors for Meghan with TV and movie roles. The article sounded like an episode from a teen-comedy show. The idea the two actresses were “fighting” over Markle was absurd. Gossip Cop’s suspicions were correct after we reached out to sources close to both stars who assured us the story was false.
Most recently, New Idea declared Markle was “badgering” Brad Pitt for a movie role. Why would the duchess need to “badger” anyone for a movie role if she was already an actress before becoming royalty? Still, the tabloid alleged when Markle had her “eye on a prize, she relentlessly pursues it until she gets what she wants.” The outlet’s premise still made no sense to us. How would this magazine know in such intricate detail Markle’s plans? Given this information and the fact that the publication was unreliable in the past, we exposed this phony tale.
Overall, we’re not sure whether Markle will permanently return to the big screen. If this should happen, we’re positive the duchess herself will make the proper announcement.