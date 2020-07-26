Truth About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Supposed Marriage Problems

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Flee To The Bahamas To Soothe Marriage Woes?

We’ve all fantasized of a dream vacation to take our minds off all our problems. OK! is claiming the former-but-still-kind-of royals are going through with an exotic trip to decompress from the issues surrounding their marriage, move to L.A. and feud with the Queen. This all sounds fairly nice to Gossip Cop, but the tabloid forgot to factor any truth or evidence into their story. The Bahamas are banning US travelers because of COVID-19, so the dream trip would be impossible. Furthermore, the couple has no need to deal with “issues” for such issues are fiction.