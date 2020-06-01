Truth About Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian Friendship

The two women couldn’t be more different, but their names often appear linked together in tabloids, with some claiming Kim Kardashian is desperate to be friends with Meghan Markle. This confusing report has popped up a number of times across numerous outlets. Gossip Cop couldn’t help but notice how often the pairing showed up, so we decided to take a second look at our past busts to see if there was something we missed.
The rumors about the two ladies began before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. OK! reported that Kim Kardashian was “pulling out all the stops" to "snag an invitation" to their wedding. Kardashian was supposedly “networking like crazy” to find a mutual friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a so-cold source told the outlet.
Kardashian had apparently tried to “befriend” Prince William and Kate Middleton in the past, but “that didn’t work out.” As part of her strategy to win the soon to be duchess over, Kardashian "arranged for diamond earrings that match Meghan's engagement ring to be designed as a gift," according to the suspicious insider.
This report didn’t seem right to Gossip Cop, so we dug into it. We reached out to Kardashian’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, and who informed us claims that the reality star was trying to befriend Meghan Markle were “ridiculous.” It simply wasn’t true.
Even after the wedding, the outlandish rumors continued to spread. In Late 2018, just a few months before Markle gave birth to her son, Archie, Heat claimed Kardashian was sending Markle a lavish baby shower gift in hopes of winning the duchess’ friendship. An unnamed tipster told the publication Kardashian has said, “money is no object, and wants to send a gift that will really stand out from the hundreds of others that Meghan and Prince Harry are likely to receive when their baby is born next year."
"Kim is convinced she and Meghan will be best friends one day,” continued the source. “It's very much a long-term project and she's chipping away to impress her when the opportunities arise." Gossip Cop couldn’t believe a single word of this ridiculous story.
We checked in with a source close to Kardashian who laughed off these claims. Kardashian is not desperate to make friends with Meghan Markle, nor did she send any lavish, expensive baby shower gifts. Kardashian sent the expecting couple exactly what she’d sent for their engagement and wedding presents: nothing. Gossip Cop determined this story was false.
Earlier this year, NW claimed that Kim Kardashian was going on double dates with her husband, Kanye West, and Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. "Kim moved in similar social circles as Megs in their earlier years in Hollywood,” snitched a so-called “source.” Now Kardashian was “keen” to get to know Markle better “because she's been looking to up her game socially."
Another supposed insider told the outlet that West was on board the plan, adding, "It'll do wonders for any presidential bid - plus he figures that with royal support, he'll be able to take his Sunday church service to the next level." Since we’re familiar with NW’s brand of “reporting,” Gossip Cop was suspicious right off the back.
Seeing as how this outlet was so wrong so often when it reports on the royal family, it was hard to take this story seriously. Back in November, the disreputable tabloid claimed Prince Harry and his wife were planning to spend Christmas with George and Amal Clooney. This was obviously also false, since the couple actually spent the holiday with Markle’s mother.
The outlet wasn’t any better about reporting on the Kardashian-West family. Also in November, the magazine claimed West was disowning his youngest two children because they were born via surrogate. That was also definitely untrue. A tabloid that prints those kinds of lies should never be trusted. We found this story to be totally bogus.