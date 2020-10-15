Truth About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Reality Show

A Fly On The Wall Documentary Series About Daily Lives

The Sun said "Markle is desperate for the public to see" the real Sussex family, so she was opening her doors to cameras to track their daily life. A supposed source said, "it will be tasteful." This story was suspect because "media intrusion" is one of the big reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in the first place, so why would they now relish even more cameras in their life? The article also called Markle "desperate" to get the show on the air, but still made it sound like this was a Netflix demanded program to combat "all these lofty ideas" the Sussexes really had. Gossip Cop busted the story because all we know for sure is there will be no reality show.