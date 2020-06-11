Truth About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Life In America

But why? They have the Queen’s official support in their decision. They don’t want to live off British taxpayer money, they don’t want to be hounded by paparazzi everywhere they go, and they’re not interested in stealing power or the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. How do we know this? Because all Markle and Prince Harry have tried to do for months now, everything they have said and every action they have taken, has indicated that they do not want media attention directed towards themselves.