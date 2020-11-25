Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Spending Christmas With George Clooney

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend Christmas with George and Amal Clooney last Christmas? Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. With the holiday approaching fast, we decided to take a look back at this intriguing tale.
Last November, NW reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to enjoy their holiday in Italy with the Clooneys instead of the Royal Family. The magazine tattled,
By now the whole world knows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching the traditional royal Christmas - surly to his granny's displeasure!
The story continued that the Clooneys were going to “give Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie a Christmas they’d never forget" by splurging $2 million on everything. An insider detailed, "There will be a full American-style Christmas dinner, plus a vegan buffet since that's the Clooneys' diet a lot of the time. It'll be full catered by a top Italian chef.” The unnamed source further revealed George was “going to dust off some of his finest vintages and treat them to use of his private jet and speedboats."
Making the account even more over the top, the anonymous informant claimed the entire event was part of George Clooney’s scheme to run for president. "Harry and Meghan would be the jewel in his crown, so to speak, so he's eager to secure their support,” the source disclosed.
Gossip Cop wasn’t sure what was more absurd. The notion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t want to spend the holidays with their family, or the idea George Clooney used the duke and duchess for his political agenda. Nonetheless, the account was false. Gossip Cop clarified that last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing. As for the Oceans Eleven’s actor running for president, the A-lister has dismissed any hearsay regarding him putting in a for chief of state.
In regards to NW, the tabloid isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to the duke and duchess or the Clooneys. For instance, two years ago, we busted a story from the magazine that maintained Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was involved in a love child scandal.
The publication was busted by Gossip Cop for also alleging the duchess and the From Dusk till Dawn actor had a secret fling. Clearly, the Christmas story wasn't the first time the publication tried to put the Clooneys and the members of the British Royal Family together in a silly account. Simply put, the tabloid is all over the place with its phony narratives and shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
