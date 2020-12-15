Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Divorcing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are subjected to more unfair tabloid columns than just about any other couple. Gossip Cop is constantly busting stories about the two having a failing marriage. The two just bought a house together, signed a Netlfix deal together, and are focusing on creating their own life together. Their marriage is rock-solid, but that doesn’t stop these tabloids from claiming otherwise. Here are stories we’ve busted about a supposed Sussex divorce.
According to the Globe, Markle had told Prince Harry “it’s me or them” with the “them” referring to the royal family. Markle “went berserk after learning Harry was negotiating to end their royal exile — and screamed, 'You can go back — but Archie and I are staying in America!'" A palace source said Prince Harry “blames Meghan for masterminding their disastrous 'we quit' move to America and promised he'd make his wife toe the royal line this time. But Meghan wants no part of it!" Gossip Cop busted just about every part of this report: the couple was not in exile, Prince Harry did not want to come back to England, the move was not disastrous, and no ultimatum was given at all.
In February, New Idea claimed to have confirmation from the palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were splitting up. An alleged “palace insider” said, “The queen is now very nervous about Harry and Meghan's relationship - this new divorce announcement puts a lot of pressure on them to stay together.” This was a blatant bait and switch, as the story was about an unrelated divorce between Prince Harry’s cousins Peter and Autumn Phillips. Phillips was not mentioned on the cover, as that wouldn’t sell magazines as a Sussex divorce would.
Woman’s Day claimed to have exclusively acquired Markle's divorce papers. Those papers aren’t mentioned at all in a lengthy article about Markle considering a divorce. A so-called “insider” said, “the scary thing is she now has Harry right where she wants him — isolated from his family in a country where she holds all the cards in terms of legal rights." Prince Harry would still have legal rights in America, but that’s not even the biggest issue with this bait-and-switch story. There is no hard evidence that Markle is considering a divorce. This was just another Markle hit-piece.
In yet another New Idea cover story, the disreputable tabloid claimed that the Sussexes got in a huge argument at their home in Santa Barbara. A witness said “It looked like they were fighting. She was enjoying a glass of white wine and didn’t seem too fazed by it, but Harry was clearly frustrated.” This was just another story that villainized Markle as “a very determined woman who is used to getting her own way. She runs rings around Harry which frustrates him.” Tabloids will target Markle for just about anything it can think of, this time for being “a very determined woman” who was good at arguing. This tabloid had no hard evidence in its story, so Gossip Cop busted it.
Kate Middleton Pregnant, Prince William Battling Cancer, Prince Harry Off To Rehab - This Week's Top Royal Rumors
Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?
Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck
Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers
Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas On The Rocks Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?
Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated