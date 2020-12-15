Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Divorcing

“It’s Over’ For The Duke And Duchess

In yet another New Idea cover story, the disreputable tabloid claimed that the Sussexes got in a huge argument at their home in Santa Barbara. A witness said “It looked like they were fighting. She was enjoying a glass of white wine and didn’t seem too fazed by it, but Harry was clearly frustrated.” This was just another story that villainized Markle as “a very determined woman who is used to getting her own way. She runs rings around Harry which frustrates him.” Tabloids will target Markle for just about anything it can think of, this time for being “a very determined woman” who was good at arguing. This tabloid had no hard evidence in its story, so Gossip Cop busted it.