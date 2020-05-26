Truth About Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Marriage Troubles

Gossip Cop couldn’t stand the lies any longer. We reached out to Duhamel’s rep who assured us the actor wasn’t pursuing his married co-star. Though the dishonest tabloid tried to make it seem as if there was a chance Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s marriage might suffer from the alleged attraction Duhamel felt for Fox. That clearly wasn’t the case. Green said as much during his podcast when he first acknowledged his split from Fox on his podcast, ...With Brian Austin Green. The reason behind this most recent split, Green confessed, was because Fox said she didn’t feel like “herself” when she was with Green.