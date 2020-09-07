Truth About Matthew Broderick's Jealousy Toward Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood, but several tabloids have reported that Broderick suspects his wife of stepping out on him. According to these outlets, Parker has a habit of being too friendly with other men, causing jealousy and strife in her marriage. Gossip Cop has seen multiple rumors of this nature throughout the years.
The National Enquirer had the gall to report a few years back that Matthew Broderick was jealous of Sarah Jessica Parker’s friendship with Andy Cohen. Apparently, the Real Housewives executive producer and Parker were making Broderick feel like a third wheel in his own marriage. “Whenever Sarah gets invited to a big event, Andy wants to be her plus-one, leaving Matthew home alone with the kids,” an alleged source told the magazine.
All this speculation came from the fact that Parker and Cohen usually attend the Met Gala together. The reason Broderick typically doesn’t attend is because he’s not interested in it. Cohen, who is friends with both Parker and Broderick, is interested, so it makes much more sense for him to attend. The actor’s rep confirmed our hunch, telling Gossip Cop it’s “not his thing.” No hidden drama here, just a man who has no interest in a night of dress-up and haute couture.
A few months later, OK! insisted that Parker had been caught cozying up with a “mystery man” in Italy. The actress was supposedly spotted looking “quite cozy while at lunch with her friends, which included an unknown gentleman who sat right next to her.” Since the tabloid had no actual information to share, it turned to asking questions of its readers.
So is this guy just a friend... or something more? What are your thoughts on the mystery man next to Sarah?
Obviously, the outlet was totally clueless. In reality, Parker really was just enjoying lunch with some friends, which happened to include one male. That totally doesn’t justify the magazine’s description of Parker “cozying” up to him. Gossip Cop determined this story to be false.
Most recently, NW claimed Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were heading for a divorce over Parker’s relationship with her Did You Hear About the Morgans? co-star, Hugh Grant. A so-called “source” told the outlet, “Matthew's always hated Sarah Jessica's friendship with Hugh,” so it came as no surprise that the actor “flipped out” after being told how much time his wife was spending with the British actor by an unidentified friend. “They had an epic fight, with Sarah threatening to pack her bags and leave. It was one of the worst rows of their relationship,” the source insisted.
Gossip Cop reached out to Parker’s spokesperson for some clarity on this story, who dismissed the article’s claims as “absurd.” Despite the insistence from the tabloids, Parker and Broderick’s marriage is doing just fine, and there’s no hint of infidelity from either partner. Outlets that report otherwise are full of malarkey.