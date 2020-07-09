Truth About Matt Damon’s Drinking Habits

Matt Damon Still Tried To Ditch Ben Affleck?

Months later, the tabloid Star alleged Ben Affleck’s sobriety was causing a rift between him and Matt Damon. This time, the story was that Damon wanted to ditch his longtime friend because the two couldn't be “drinking buddies. “It's not like Matt's getting drunk and getting in the car - he likes to drink responsibly," but "his drinking has limited the amount of time he can spend with Ben, who's trying to lead a sober life,” a supposed source told the outlet. How insensitive does that sound? To imply Damon was more concerned about losing a drinking buddy over Affleck’s sobriety is just insulting. Additionally, we’ve already corrected the narrative that Damon was looking to abandon Affleck.