Truth About Matt Damon Ditching Ben Affleck As A Friend

Damon “Dumped” Affleck Over Rehab Drama?

Later that year, in August, RadarOnline was back again with another phony story. Evidently forgetting it had already tried to push this story to no avail, the gossip blog wrote that Damon had ended his friendship with Affleck after Affleck checked into rehab. Gossip Cop found this story to be just as phony as the others: when Affleck had gone to rehab back in 2017, Damon had publicly supported him, so why would he act any differently this time around? Furthermore, Affleck and Damon were in the middle of developing several projects for their production company, Pearl Street Films. Clearly, they were still in each other’s lives. And they still are today, of course. They are working on a new movie together, in fact.