Truth About Lena Dunham Being Hated By Other Women In Hollywood

Angelina Jolie

The Hackers actress has reached a point in her career where it seems there have been rumors about her feuding with every other star in Hollywood, and Dunham is no exception. Last year, the now-reformed gossip blog HollywoodLife claimed that Jolie was buzzing with annoyance after Dunham was photographed hugging her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star and Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt. The Maleficent star was "not ready to think about her ex with another woman, even if that woman is just his friend," and just "doesn't want to think about Brad dating." She'd "rather not know what her ex is up to when it comes to his love life."