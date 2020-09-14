Truth About Lady Gaga 'Stepping Out Of The Spotlight' To Have A Baby

Lady Gaga Is A Busy Lady

At the time, the singer stated that she had every intention to continue acting. The singer just signed on to portray Patrizia Reggiani in a new movie by Ridley Scott, which will focus on the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Additionally, the singer recently released a new album, Chromatica, a few months ag and performed on the MTV Video Music Awards last week. It’s apparent, the singer is currently enjoying the height of her career, but Gossip Cop is sure when she does become a mom, she'll be able to juggle her career and motherhood as most working moms do. Furthermore, Gaga broke off her engagement to Carino a month after this story came out, and is now dating Michael Polansky.