Truth About Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Tyga

Kylie Regrets Pregnancy?

A few weeks later, the often discredited outlet claimed that Jenner “regretted” getting pregnant by Scott. The bogus story asserted that Jenner was dealing with “major regrets” during her pregnancy and was “second-guessing” the biggest decision in her life. "Kylie can't help but wonder how things would be different if her baby was Tyga's. She misses her ex Tyga,” an alleged source purported to the outlet. The story came off very suspicious from the start. Plus, Gossip Cop had just busted the unreliable outlet for its previous story on the imaginary “love triangle” between Jenner, Tyga, and Scott. Also, the idea that anyone would outright say that they regret getting pregnant by their significant other is ludicrous, especially if they would tell someone who would immediately rat them to out to a gossip blog. We dismissed this phony story as well.