Truth About Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Breaking Up

Goldie To Kurt: "Marry Me Or Else!"

Months later, OK! landed in hot water with us again for asserting Goldie Hawn was demanding Kurt Russell marry her or she’d leave him. From the title alone, Gossip Cop had a strong feeling this story was made-up. Hawn and Russell have stated over the years why they have chosen not to marry each other and since the couple has been together for decades, it wouldn’t make sense that all of sudden, Hawn would change her mind. Yet, an anonymous source purported the actress was “ready” for the marriage "and if Kurt's not on board, she'll find somebody else who is!" So after 30 plus years together, Hawn would be ready to move on from Russell just to be married? The story made absolutely no sense, which is why we disproved the silly narrative.