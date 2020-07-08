Truth About Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Breaking Up

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s relationship is timeless, even though the tabloids have tried to claim otherwise. The enduring Hollywood couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, has been plagued with incorrect rumors about their romance. Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times the tabloids were wrong about Hawn and Russell’s relationship.
Even though the pair is considered to be a rare success among Hollywood couples, it hasn’t stopped the tabloids from making up demeaning stories about them. Take for instance, in November 2018, when Star alleged Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were living separate lives. The outlet claimed the couple had an epic fight that resulted in Hawn telling Russell she’d “fallen out of love” with him. A supposed source further alleged the couple was already living separate lives for some time before this alleged “fight” took place. Gossip Cop knew the story sounded shady from the start. There wasn’t any evidence to support this story’s outlandish claim about the couple “living separate lives” or that an epic fight ended their romance. We busted the phony story when it came out. the claim looks even sillier two years on.
Just days later, OK!, picked up same ball and ran with it, asserting Russell and Hawn had split after 35 years together. The publication asserted the couple had a “secret split” and had been living separately for at least a year. “Things have been tense between them for quite some time,” an alleged insider told the magazine, adding, the couple had been tired of the “secret and lies.” The timing of this story couldn’t have been worse. Not only had Gossip Cop already corrected a similar narrative from the outlet’s sister publication, but Hawn supported Russell at the premiere of his Netflix movie, The Christmas Chronicles when this ludicrous story came out. We wasted no time in correcting this ridiculous story when it came out.
In the spring of 2019, the Globe declared Hawn was dumped by Russell. The unreliable outlet contended Russell dumped his longtime partner over the phone. "Goldie believed she and Kurt would be together for the rest of their lives. She could never imagine something like this coming! It must have been heartbreaking,” a sketchy tipster told the magazine. Just like the other tabloids, the Globe did not explain as to why Russell “broke up” with Hawn. What’s more intriguing is that the unnamed source claimed it happened over the phone, as if the pair were in high school. Gossip Cop, however, checked in with a source close to the situation who assured us the article was fake.
Months later, OK! landed in hot water with us again for asserting Goldie Hawn was demanding Kurt Russell marry her or she’d leave him. From the title alone, Gossip Cop had a strong feeling this story was made-up. Hawn and Russell have stated over the years why they have chosen not to marry each other and since the couple has been together for decades, it wouldn’t make sense that all of sudden, Hawn would change her mind. Yet, an anonymous source purported the actress was “ready” for the marriage "and if Kurt's not on board, she'll find somebody else who is!" So after 30 plus years together, Hawn would be ready to move on from Russell just to be married? The story made absolutely no sense, which is why we disproved the silly narrative.
Most recently, we corrected the Globe again for falsely stating Hawn and Russell called off their wedding after a fight. First, there was never a wedding. Second, the tabloid’s “evidence” to support this ridiculous claim was just as absurd as the story itself. The publication used photos of what appears to be Hawn and Russell fighting to back its silly narrative. Then, an unnamed insider alleged, "Ever since they decided to move ahead, they've been endless bickering over anything and everything." Through our investigation and the fact that we’ve debunked the narrative that the two were getting married or having problems, Gossip Cop dismissed this bogus story.
Whether the tabloids like it or not, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are solid as a rock and they probably will be for years to come!