Truth About Kristen Wiig's Love Life

"It's an awkward position for Kristen," one of the tabloid's anonymous sources explained. "She feels obligated to reply, but doesn't want to upset Lindsay." While the outlet held that it was purely professional — "Ben just wants them to write something together that they can co-star in," the tipster said — it never quite explained why exactly Wiig would feel uncomfortable responding to the requests. The implication, of course, was that there may have been something going on besides the supposed attempts at working together. This was yet another story that left out Wiig's yearslong dedicated relationship entirely, as that would erase the hint of scandal in the article. Gossip Cop checked in with Wiig's rep, who told us that Affleck hadn't reached out about any projects yet.