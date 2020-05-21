Truth About Kristen Stewart’s Personal Life

The following month, In Touch, asserted Stewart “secretly” hated Miley Cyrus. An unnamed source told the outlet, “They’ve run in the same circle for years, but Kristen has always had it out for Miley. She thinks she’s a phony and that her ‘edginess’ is contrived.” It was a little suspicious that the tabloid would concoct such a story, since Stewart’s movie, Charlie’s Angels, was being released in theaters around the same time, and Cyrus was featured on the movie’s lead single. Stewart even praised the song Also, Gossip Cop proved the tabloids seem to have a strange fixation on Stewart and Cyrus' friendship, but has no evidence to show the two are enemies.