Truth About Kristen Stewart’s Personal Life

Kristen Stewart’s personal life has been the subject of bogus rumors by the tabloids. From drinking excessively to her love life, the unreliable outlets have constantly claimed to have insight into the Twilight star. Gossip Cop, however, has proven multiple times the phony tabloids are not to be trusted when it comes to the actress. Here are the few times the tabloids were wrong about Stewart’s personal life.

In May 2019, Star alleged Stewart’s friends were worried about her partying and drinking. The magazine asserted the actress’s friends feared Stewart “boozing” was putting her life in jeopardy. A so-called source added the actress’ partying was the only way she could blow off steam but what she needed was to detox and sleep. There wasn’t any truth to the paper’s narrative. The outlet had zero evidence to back up its claim and Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Stewart who assured us Stewart’s inner circle didn’t believe she was partying too hard.

Four months later, Star’s sister publication, OK!, recycled the same story but this time, it threw Jodie Foster into the mix. The outlet insisted Foster was lecturing Stewart about her lifestyle. The paper suggested Foster was begging Kristen Stewart to stop partying and having romantic flings. A suspicious tipster told the publication, “Jodie’s only gotten involved because she cares about Kristen and is concerned her talent is being stifled by what’s going on in her personal life.” Given the fact that Gossip Cop already corrected the narrative that Stewart was “out of control” from Star, it wasn’t hard to disprove this phony story.

The following month, In Touch, asserted Stewart “secretly” hated Miley Cyrus. An unnamed source told the outlet, “They’ve run in the same circle for years, but Kristen has always had it out for Miley. She thinks she’s a phony and that her ‘edginess’ is contrived.” It was a little suspicious that the tabloid would concoct such a story, since Stewart’s movie, Charlie’s Angels, was being released in theaters around the same time, and Cyrus was featured on the movie’s lead single. Stewart even praised the song Also, Gossip Cop proved the tabloids seem to have a strange fixation on Stewart and Cyrus’ friendship, but has no evidence to show the two are enemies.

Last month, OK!, fell under our radar again for incorrectly stating Stewart’s relationship with Dylan Meyer was hanging on by a thread. The repeatedly inaccurate magazine claimed the actress had become “tired” of their routine relationship with a supposed source adding Stewart “can’t sit still” with one person. The entire story was made-up. Stewart and Meyer’s relationship is just fine, despite what the fraudulent outlet tried to convey. Gossip Cop couldn’t even find a trace of evidence to support this ridiculous tale.

The Panic Room star is far from being shy about who she is, but she certainly isn’t an out-of-control actress like these bogus tabloids try to portray her to be.

