Truth About Kris Jenner Controlling Kardashians’ Dating Lives, Pregnancies, More

By Brianna Morton |

Kris Jenner has a reputation for taking charge of her daughters’ careers, but the tabloids would have you believe she’s in control of far more than that, or at least she tries to be. Gossip Cop found several stories about Kris commanding various members of her family, and those connected to her family, to fall in line with her orders. There were almost too many options to choose from, but we narrowed the selection down to our very best busts on the topic.

According to The Sun, Kris forced her daughters’ potential boyfriends to sign a 100-page non-disclosure agreement before they date. A supposed source told the outlet the prospective paramours “can’t sell stories on the relationship or speak badly about them in public.” The source went further, alleging that the NDAs also established copyrights over “any pics or videos taken during the relationship.”

These NDA’s were supposedly “also accompanied by a handwritten letter from Kris letting you know she will turn to the family’s team of lawyers should break the agreement [sic].” The Kardashian/Jenner ladies didn’t mind their mother’s intervention, reportedly. Instead, they simply warned their suitors ahead of time, telling them, “Sorry it’s just the way it is,” the tattler insisted.

Gossip Cop found that none of this was true. We reached out to a Kardashian-Jenner spokesperson at the time who exclusively told us these allegations were “false.” That statement, and our own exhaustive research, convinced us that this story was total fiction.

After the “triple event” in which Khloe, Kim, and Kylie welcomed babies in the same year, Star claimed Kris ordered Kendall and Kourtney to get pregnant. “Kris is pushing hard for Kendall and Kourt to join the baby bonanza,” a supposed source told the outlet. While “Kendall has zero desire to have a baby right now,” her elder sister was open to persuasion if it meant getting more fame. “She may be willing to let nature take its course if Khloe and Kylie and Kim end up getting way more screen time,” the untrustworthy tipster added.

Of course, if Kris really did have that much control over her daughters’ futures, it doesn’t really make sense that both Kendall and Kourtney had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier that week to jokingly announce they weren’t pregnant. The publication also shot itself in the foot by claiming the “triple event” was coordinated for a $25 million payday. An outlet making such recklessly incorrect claims is not to be trusted, so Gossip Cop labeled this story a complete phony.

It’s not just potential partners and her own daughters that Kris orders around according to RadarOnline, but her daughters’ former partners as well. The often discredited gossip site claimed last summer that Kris was pushing Scott Disick to propose to Sofia Richie on camera. Though Kourtney’s former boyfriend and father of her children was being pushed in all directions to propose on camera, he wasn’t about to give in to their demands, according to the site’s alleged source. “He wants to do this under his terms, and everyone is getting really impatient. Scott loves Sofia, this is obvious, but he refuses to be forced into anything,” the tipster divulged.

Gossip Cop didn’t entertain this fictional tale a moment longer. We reached out to an individual in Disick’s camp who assured us the article was total nonsense. We were told that Kris wasn’t pressuring Disick to propose. This story was phonier than a $3 bill.

Most recently, In Touch reported that Kris Jenner had forbidden Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West from moving to Wyoming. The outlet alleged that Kim was considering a move to the Cowboy State after her husband bought a $14 million ranch there. Kris, the magazine claimed, wasn’t happy about the decision since it allegedly meant Kim and her family would no longer appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A source snitched that Kris was “doing everything in her power to make sure Kim doesn’t walk away from the show.” Gossip Cop looked into the matter and discovered that the outlet’s claims weren’t at all accurate.

First of all, Kim could continue filming KUWTK in Wyoming even if she did move, since a camera crew would likely have no trouble getting there. Besides, Kim had admitted on a then-recent appearance on The Tonight Show that she planned to use the Wyoming ranch for summers and some weekends, not as their permanent residence.

Kris’ daughters have spoken up about their mom in the past, and their complaints are valid. But it’s lunacy to believe these tabloid tales, especially since they are so utterly unbelievable. These sorts of outlets really have no grasp on reality, let alone details about these celebrities’ lives.