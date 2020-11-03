Truth About Kim Kardashian’s Meetings With Donald Trump

Baby Number Four To Be Named After Trump

According to NW, West and Kardashian were so taken with Donald Trump that they decided to name their then-upcoming fourth baby after the Home Alone 2: Lost In New York star. Kardashian was "so happy about the baby that she may even go along with it." West may have chosen the name Trump West as "part of the deal" for the pregnancy to occur. The tabloid added that "Naming her son after him would be her way to honor him" for taking the original meeting. Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out the tabloid's horrible track record when it came to stories about Kardashian and West. We were proven right when the couple named their baby Psalm.