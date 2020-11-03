Truth About Kim Kardashian’s Meetings With Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump have a surprising amount in common. They're both politically active, both love Kanye West, and both were TV stars in the mid-2000s. Kardashian has also met with the President to discuss criminal justice reform. That meeting meant tabloids were free to speculate on what else the two could be planning. Here are some rumors Gossip Cop has busted about an incredibly successful entrepreneur and Donald Trump.
Shortly after her meeting to discuss prison reform, RadarOnline claimed to have the real story. The "selfish motives for her high-profile White House visit" were to scout the White House for when Kanye West becomes president. A so-called insider said "Kim wants nothing more than to be first lady, and she "wants to show the world that she has what it takes to do this role." You don't actually need qualifications to be the first lady, but that's not really relevant here. Gossip Cop busted the story by pointing out that Kardashian's real motive for visiting was to advocate for reform. She even got results, with Trump granting Alice Marie Johnson a full pardon per Kardashian's appeal.
RadarOnline was at it again not long after it's first lady report. This time, it claimed Kardashain's famous family was angry with Kim for meeting with the president. West was "so proud of Kim," but "Kris and her sisters do not agree with her decision." A dubious source added that Kardashian was being selfish for "ignoring her own true beliefs to follow Kanye's political agenda." Supporting someone else is the opposite of selfishness, but that's not the point here. Kardashian has been passionate about prison reform for a long time, and Kardashian's family would know that. A rep for Kardashian told Gossip Cop that this story was flat out "false.'
According to NW, West and Kardashian were so taken with Donald Trump that they decided to name their then-upcoming fourth baby after the Home Alone 2: Lost In New York star. Kardashian was "so happy about the baby that she may even go along with it." West may have chosen the name Trump West as "part of the deal" for the pregnancy to occur. The tabloid added that "Naming her son after him would be her way to honor him" for taking the original meeting. Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out the tabloid's horrible track record when it came to stories about Kardashian and West. We were proven right when the couple named their baby Psalm.