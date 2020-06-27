Truth About Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, And Other Celebrities Running For President

Eminem’s Wild Career Swerve

Our first story is arguably the silliest. Back in 2017, the gossip website HollywoodLife claimed that Eminem would be running for president after the rapper performed an anti-Trump song at the BET Hip-Hop Awards that went viral. The extremely unreliable site insisted that it had the “EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not he’ll ‘pull a Kanye’ and run for office!” Because, apparently, anyone who says anything political must be planning to take over the most powerful office in the world. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the Real Slim Shady rapper, who told us on the record that the site’s source “is not a real one.” Neither was the story.