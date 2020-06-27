Truth About Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, And Other Celebrities Running For President

Ever since Donald Trump ran for and won the presidency, tabloids have been convinced that a new political era is imminent in which celebrities from all areas of media and entertainment will be running for the top office. Fortunately, most of these rumors have no truth to them. Here are some of the five most ridiculous rumors Gossip Cop has busted about A-listers running for office.
Our first story is arguably the silliest. Back in 2017, the gossip website HollywoodLife claimed that Eminem would be running for president after the rapper performed an anti-Trump song at the BET Hip-Hop Awards that went viral. The extremely unreliable site insisted that it had the “EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not he’ll ‘pull a Kanye’ and run for office!” Because, apparently, anyone who says anything political must be planning to take over the most powerful office in the world. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the Real Slim Shady rapper, who told us on the record that the site’s source “is not a real one.” Neither was the story.
Following that, a January 2018 issue of Life & Style displayed a huge photo of Oprah Winfrey with the caption, “Yes, I’m Running!” The tabloid contended that Winfrey’s friends were “encouraging her to announce” her planned 2020 run. “When Oprah fights, she fights to win,” a so-called “friend” told the magazine. Gossip Cop checked in with Winfrey’s rep, a trusted contact of ours, who assured us the story wasn’t true. The media mogul had (and has) absolutely no intention of running for office.
A few months after that Heat wrote a story about Kim Kardashian throwing her hat in the presidential ring. Kardashian had recently secured a pardon for Alice Johnson from Trump, and the magazine thought that must mean she was looking to get into politics. “She’s ready to make the transition into someone who is a genuine contender for either 2020 or 2024,” an unnamed insider said. Kardashian has indeed been venturing into advocacy work, but as Gossip Cop pointed out she also stated in an interview with CNN that running for president was not “even on [her] mind.”
After the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles, Woman’s Day published an article about how Markle was totally going to run for president in 2024. “It might seem a while away, but now is the time to prepare,” the tabloid’s shady source said, “which might explain why they have rushed into moving to Los Angeles.”
Of course, as Gossip Cop noted, Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in order to live a more private life free from the invasion of the British tabloid press, not to get into American politics. The outlet also said that Markle would be seeking out the likes of Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney for advice on running for office, despite the fact that, as we already said, Winfrey (and Clooney) have both confirmed they are not getting into politics.
We saved the best for last. Gossip Cop has debunked rumor after rumor about George Clooney supposedly running for president. The actor is known for being a politically-involved activist, but that doesn’t’ mean he’s trying to get into office. Sources close to Clooney had told us multiple times the rumor was nonsense, but the man himself had debunked the claim. “I don’t think actors should be president,” Clooney stated in an interview, adding that the country should not “have someone famous in office” ever again.” These tabloid outlets should really all take those words to heart.