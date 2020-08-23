Truth About Kim Kardashian Cheating On Kanye West

Rumors have swirled for years that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian, but recent accusations West made via Twitter have turned the tables on the reality TV star. After her husband of six years took to Twitter to accuse Kardashian of infidelity, Gossip Cop reexamined our past busts about the two’s marriage, as well as the specific claims made by West. Has Kim Kardashian cheated on Kanye West with Meek Mill or her ex Reggie Bush? The truth is fairly obvious.
Shortly after announcing his decision to run for president this year, Kanye West went on something of a Twitter tirade, during which he made a number of controversial statements in tweets that have largely been deleted. During that tirade, which Kim Kardashian later apparently attributed to a bipolar episode, West tweeted, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.’” The rapper later tweeted, “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???”
Though those tweets have since been deleted, they caused an eruption of rumors about Kardashian and West’s marriage, with West’s insinuation that there was something suspicious about Kardashian and Mill meeting at the LA hotel. Almost as soon as the accusations were posted, reputable outlets began dispelling the rumors of anything inappropriate going on between Mill and Kardashian. TMZ found a photo of Kardashian meeting with Mill that proved nothing untoward was happening.
The two were seated across from on a bustling patio with another, unidentified woman. In the photo, the two seemed engaged in a spirited discussion, but that’s it. West later publicly apologized to Kardashian for sharing private information to the public, which seemed to include both his Twitter rampage as well as comments the rapper made during his first campaign rally. Though that matter has been fully put to rest, other rumors about Kardashian have run amok over the years, particularly when it comes to her exes.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star dated another superstar before she married Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and NFL star Reggie Bush dated between 2007 and 2010, with Bush even appearing in some early episodes of KUWTK. After their breakup, Kardashian went on to marry NBA star Kris Humphries, though the notoriously short marriage ended when Kardashian filed for divorce 72 days after their wedding. Kardashian and Bush briefly reunited in 2012, but went their separate ways, with Kardashian going on to wed Kanye West while Bush married Lilit Bush, a dancer also of Armenian descent, in 2014. Although it seemed like Bush had happily moved on, his wife’s admittedly striking resemblance to his ex-girlfriend of many years had some thinking that Bush wasn’t as over Kardashian as he would appear to be.
Many people have insisted that Lilit and Kardashian are almost identical to each other. Both their faces and their figures look so similar, they could almost be sisters. It’s been insinuated that Bush married his wife specifically because of her resemblance to Kardashian. There have even been some blind items referencing the former couple, claiming that Kardashian had been stepping out with the former NFL star during the ramp-up to her wedding with West. Some of these anonymous rumormongers even claimed there was a chance that West’s oldest child, North, could possibly be the child of Bush, not the rapper. As evidence, these gossipers point to the fact that the two couple’s children strongly resemble each other.
Lilit and Bush have three children together and the resemblance between their kids and West and Kardashian’s kids is uncanny. Both have a daughter as their oldest child, and both girls, North and Briseis, do favor each other. Bush’s sons also look a bit like West’s. Naturally, this is all nonsense. Is it so strange that the children of two women, whom everyone agrees strongly resemble each other, look similar to each other? There’s also the fact that the kids’ racial backgrounds, African-American and Armenian, are also similar.
Though people would positively love the “who’s the daddy” drama that these rumors entail, there’s simply no real truth to them. For as many rumors about Kardashian sneaking around with Bush, there are just as many rumors claiming Kardashian was chasing Kanye West around while she was with Bush. There’s simply no evidence that Kardashian is a cheater.
People seem to enjoy making up rumors about Kardashian’s promiscuity simply because she enjoys showing off her figure and taking sexy photos. That’s sort of her brand, and we all know how much the Kardashians love their branding. Kardashian’s personal life and the way she models herself online are two vastly different things and people ought to remember that.
The biggest spreader of rumors concerning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, and particularly their sex life, are the tabloids. These shameless outlets seriously don’t know when to quit and almost every week, Gossip Cop encounters at least one article making bizarre claims about the superstar couple. The claims of Kardashian’s supposed “infidelity” only get stranger in the pages of print tabloids.
For instance, OK!’s website reported in 2017 that Kardashian was supposedly “in love” with her life guru, Tony Robbins. The outlet supposedly learned from its almost assuredly fake source that “Kim dragged Kanye to one of Tony's motivational speeches, only to ignore him and focus on the guru himself.” Isn’t that the point of attending a speech? To focus on the presenter, not talking amongst yourselves in the audience? The only thing Kardashian could possibly be guilty of is being an attentive listener. Gossip Cop learned from our own exclusive source that the tabloid’s accusations were utterly “laughable.”
HollywoodLife once took an entirely too deep dive into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s sex life by running a crass article titled, “Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Having 'Best Sex of Their Lives': He's So Attracted To Her.” A so-called source for the outlet revealed, “They are more in love today than ever before and the proof is in the bedroom. Their chemistry is hot and the sex is as good, if not better than the first time they slept together.” Gossip Cop found it highly unlikely that anyone actually close to the Kardashian/West family would share these sorts of details with anyone, let alone an outlet as shady as HollywoodLife.
There have been dozens of false reports over the years concerning the state of Kardashian’s marriage with West, with many outlets reporting that the two were either on the verge of divorce or had just saved their marriage from the brink of disaster. There were, of course, dozens of reports that West was unfaithful with a number of famous women, which the tabloids insisted was tearing his marriage to Kardashian apart. Speckled in were inappropriate, and frankly outrageous articles speculating about just what was going on in the spouses’ bedroom. While fame, of course, brings on this sort of speculation, it must be exhausting to deal with these rumors and allegations on almost a daily basis. The Kardashian/Jenner family are definitely headline-grabbers, but clearly there are some headlines the family would rather not be attached to them.