Truth About Kim Kardashian Cheating On Kanye West

There have been dozens of false reports over the years concerning the state of Kardashian’s marriage with West, with many outlets reporting that the two were either on the verge of divorce or had just saved their marriage from the brink of disaster. There were, of course, dozens of reports that West was unfaithful with a number of famous women, which the tabloids insisted was tearing his marriage to Kardashian apart. Speckled in were inappropriate, and frankly outrageous articles speculating about just what was going on in the spouses’ bedroom. While fame, of course, brings on this sort of speculation, it must be exhausting to deal with these rumors and allegations on almost a daily basis. The Kardashian/Jenner family are definitely headline-grabbers, but clearly there are some headlines the family would rather not be attached to them.