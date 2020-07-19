Truth About Kendall Jenner’s Relationship With The Rest Of The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner: "I'm Done With The Kardashians"

A few months later, we debunked the publication again for claiming that Jenner had “cut ties” with her Kardashian sisters. The absurd story stemmed from a photo Khloe Kardashian posted of herself with her sisters that had the caption, "Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters! You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo.” The caption was honestly harmless, however, the tabloid took the photo and flipped it, creating an incorrect narrative that Jenner didn’t want anything to do with her siblings. To back up its bogus allegation, the magazine used the words of an unnamed source who stated, "Kendall says she's taking a break from everyone except Kylie. She wants to focus on her career and her life.” Gossip Cop, however, learned for Jenner’s rep that the story was nonsense.