Truth About Kendall Jenner’s Love Life

Keeping up with the Kardashians can be extremely difficult for all of us, but especially in the tabloids. Kendall Jenner’s romantic life has been heavily scrutinized by the media for no good reason, with false story after false story hitting supermarket newsstands. Here are some Jenner stories Gossip Cop has busted over the years.
NBA all-star Ben Simmons dated Jenner for about a while, but Woman’s Day Australia jumped the gun when it said they were engaged. With the headline “first Aussie Kardashian,” the tabloid claimed Jenner was wearing an engagement ring and the wedding could happen soon. Jenner was “thinking a lot about her future” as she was “the only one of her siblings who isn’t a parent,” which was flat-out, not true. Jenner and Simmons split not long after this story came out, and there were already existing reports that things were cooling off.
Kylie Jenner had daughter Stormi when she was just 20. Around the time Kylie was pregnant, Kendall faced pregnancy rumors of her own. OK! and Mirror both ran stories speculating that Jenner could be pregnant too after an Instagram photo appeared to have a baby bump. The only evidence these tabloids had was this single photograph and her sister’s pregnancy, which doesn’t exactly make a compelling case. Gossip Cop debunked these baby rumors simply by waiting them out. It's been a few years since these stories and Jenner has had no baby.
Both supporters of LGBT rights, Bella Hadid and Jenner were subjected to an absurd Star rumor that the two were “undercover lovers.” Unknown sources told the tabloid that Hadid’s “gay pals are telling her to try dating girls for a while.” Jenner was involved with a Hadid, but it was Bella’s brother Anwar. This was just some romantic fantasy for this tabloid with no basis in reality. A rep for Jenner told Gossip Cop the story was “false.”
To capitalize on her split from Simmons, Life & Style reported that Jenner now saw herself as undateable “She falls in love easily, but it never lasts” the tabloid said, adding “she can’t figure out what she’s doing wrong.” The mogul and reality TV star was called “shy, which doesn’t make it easy to meet guys.” The article then took some potshots at Jenner’s weight, saying she “looks so thin in person.” Jenner’s spokesperson called this story “nuts” and laughed it off. Jenner is in her twenties, so she has plenty of time to find true love.