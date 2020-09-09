Truth About Kendall Jenner Stealing Other People's Boyfriends

Kendall Jenner Took Kylie Jenner's Man? How Low Can The Tabloids Go?

Following this, Life & Style published an outlandish piece that asserted Jenner slept with Travis Scott. Scott is the father of Jenner’s niece, Stormi Webster, who’s mother is, of course, Jenner’s youngest sibling, Kylie. An alleged source told the magazine when Kylie “discovered” Kendall “hooked up with Travis, she went ballistic! Kylie found provocative photos of Kendall and Travis and hit the roof. She told friends that her sister was now dead to her!" But when or where did this alleged “hookup” take place? Nowhere! The entire premise was bogus and untrue. The idea that Kendall would even do that to her sister is beyond unbelievable and it’s also low of the tabloid to even create such a story. Gossip Cop was also told by a spokesperson for Kendall Jenner that the story wasn’t true.