Truth About Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Friendship

Was Kendall Jenner’s Sister Trying To Pair Her Up With Hadid’s Brother?

In June of the following year, Jenner was photographed kissing Hadid’s brother Anwar at a party. That photo spurred a whole slew of phony stories, including one from the gossip website HollywoodLife about how Kylie Jenner was hoping her sister would have “beautiful babies” with Anwar. “Now that she is with someone as awesome as Anwar, Kylie [is] hoping that Kendall will finally settle down,” said one unnamed “source.” Gossip Cop and other reputable outlets clarified that Anwar and Jenner are not dating, and that Jenner is fully single. Also, “finally settle down?” She was 22 years old at the time. What a ridiculous thing to say.