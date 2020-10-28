Truth About Kendall And Kylie Jenner Feuding

Sisters are known to annoy each other, whether it's over a boy or makeup or whatever. But, what happens when those silly fights turn into huge feuds? Rumors have spread that two famous sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, aren't as close as fans may think. Most of the stories paint Kendall as the estranged sister who is on the outs with her entire family. Gossip Cop has gathered some reports we’ve investigated about Kylie and Kendall. Here’s what we know.
In 2017, RadarOnline asserted Kendall Jenner was furious with Kylie for refusing to attend her birthday party. The often incorrect website purported the model celebrated her 22nd birthday but her baby sister was noticeably absent. Many may recall Kylie was secretly pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, at the time. The outlet deemed Kylie's pregnancy as the reason why she skipped out on her sister’s celebrations. The blog claimed Kendall was livid over this. Gossip Cop, however, did a little digging and was told by our source close to the situation that Kendall wasn’t upset with Kylie at all.
In 2018, the unreliable website was at it again. This time, the blog asserted Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a bitter rivalry. An unnamed insider told the website the Jenner siblings fought over “friendships, boyfriends, their dad and who's more successful,” adding that Kendall was jealous of Kylie’s career and the attention she received. The outlet further revealed the tension between the sisters heated up when Kendall was spotted on a double date with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the time. But, Gossip Cop discovered that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Around the same time, Kendall Jenner did an interview with Vogue, where she referred to Kylie as her “best friend." The model also commended the businesswoman for her parenting skills. That doesn’t sound like the two were fighting against each other.
In 2019, Life & Style reported Kendall Jenner slept with Kylie’s then-boyfriend, Travis Scott. We’d like to pump the brakes here and just admit how ridiculous this story even sounded. Yet, Gossip Cop did our duty and investigated the article. According to the tabloid, Kylie was suffering from “another heartbreak” when she discovered Kendall “hooked up” with the rapper. “When Kylie found out Kendall hooked up with Travis, she went ballistic! Kylie found provocative photos of Kendall and Travis and hit the roof. She told friends that her sister was now dead to her,” a source revealed. Gossip Cop didn’t find a trace of evidence about these alleged photos the magazine claimed existed and that this was just another bogus tale. We checked with a spokesperson for Kendall who dismissed the phony story.
Most recently, Star alleged Kylie and Kendall Jenner weren’t speaking to one another. During a recent taping of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the siblings get into an altercation over an outfit. A tipster disclosed the fight “wasn’t for cameras” and the two had been “growing apart for years.” While the fight did happen between the Jenner sisters, Kylie clarified the situation on her Twitter account and also stated she regretted fighting with her sister in that way. All in all, the two simply had a sister-like brawl. In fact, the two sisters have recently teamed up to launch a new fashion line on Amazon.
In conclusion, the Kardashian-Jenner brood is very open about their lives. If any sibling rivalry or drama was going on between Kylie and Kendall Jenner, it would’ve documented. Nonetheless, the Jenner sisters seem to have a normal sibling-like relationship.