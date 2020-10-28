Truth About Kendall And Kylie Jenner Feuding

Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Bitter Rivalry

In 2018, the unreliable website was at it again. This time, the blog asserted Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a bitter rivalry. An unnamed insider told the website the Jenner siblings fought over “friendships, boyfriends, their dad and who's more successful,” adding that Kendall was jealous of Kylie’s career and the attention she received. The outlet further revealed the tension between the sisters heated up when Kendall was spotted on a double date with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the time. But, Gossip Cop discovered that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Around the same time, Kendall Jenner did an interview with Vogue, where she referred to Kylie as her “best friend." The model also commended the businesswoman for her parenting skills. That doesn’t sound like the two were fighting against each other.