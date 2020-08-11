Truth About Kelly Ripa's Relationship With Michael Strahan

Kelly Gloated As Robin Roberts Feuds With Michael?

In February 2017, the National Enquirer alleged Robin Roberts was feuding with Strahan. The paper posted pictures of what appeared to be an epic on-set confrontation between the GMA hosts and the producers. The supposed fight was so bad that Strahan had to be escorted to another area of the set while Roberts complained about the situation. Gossip Cop was able to clarify the entire narrative by explaining the man in the pictures was not a producer of GMA, but ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi. Also, the trio wasn’t arguing. The unreliable publication also dragged Ripa into the dramatic tale by claiming she had gotten her revenge against Strahan.