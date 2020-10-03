Truth About Kelly Ripa's 'Health Crisis

According to a tabloid last year, Kelly Ripa was dealing with a critical health scare that might have required the host to get surgery. At the time, Gossip Cop examined the story, but since a year has gone by, we’re looking back on it today and we learned about the rumor.
Last October, after Kelly Ripa missed a taping of Live with Ryan and Kelly, the Globe reported Ripa was battling a severe health crisis. While the former soap star stated she missed the episode that was taped in September of that year because she was sick, the outlet’s article reported otherwise. The Globe’s insider was quoted saying “people were so concerned she missed the taping that they were afraid she might need surgery.”
The insider continued that Ripa “never misses a show” unless something serious occurred. From there, the source added Ripa was “seriously ill” because her absence would cost her the hosting gig. It should be noted that Ripa is still hosting Live!, though now it’s virtually due to the pandemic. Yet, the tabloid’s source disclosed Ripa was aware of how “vulnerable” being on television was, adding, Ripa didn’t forget how she “easily” took Kathie Lee Gifford’s place.
However, Gossip Cop was convinced that just because Ripa missed one day of work that she was deathly ill or being replaced. Our doubts were confirmed after we looked into the story and found it to be inaccurate. As stated earlier, Ripa is still on the show and she clarified that the news of her sickness was “greatly exaggerated.” Furthermore, the host takes very good care of herself. Recently, Ripa spoke to People Magazine about how she’s keeping up her healthy diet during the current quarantine. If Ripa was that sick, she wouldn’t be well enough to continue hosting the long-running daytime show.
Moreover, we’ve corrected several other phony pieces from the Globe that makes the tabloid very unreliable. Two years ago, the paper contended Ripa had a disgusting nail-biting habit. Dubbing Ripa a “cannibal,” the tabloid claimed the host had a bizarre nervous habit of gnawing her cuticles. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Ripa who dismissed the ridiculous story.
Last year, the publication asserted Ripa was renewing her vows with Mark Consuelos. The Globe alleged Ripa and Consuelos were having a $1 million ceremony to make up for their elopement in Las Vegas. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Ripa who told us that was not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.