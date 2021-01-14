Truth About Kelly Ripa, Micheal Strahan Feud

The Michael Strahan era of Live! came to a sudden end in 2016 when the former NFL defensive end took a job at Good Morning America. The split from Kelly Ripa was not as amicable as it could have been, and tabloids continue to report about the feud. These stories are typically hogwash, for both Strahan and Ripa have moved on at this point. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Strahan and Ripa.
Back in 2017, Star claimed Ellen DeGeneres was begging Ripa to forgive her after having Strahan on her talk show.” The interview was “cooked up by the duo as a way to stick it to Kelly,” but DeGeneres felt “remorseful” afterward and wanted to “bury the hatchet.” An alleged source said “what Ellen did to Kelly was just plain mean. She should be ashamed of herself.” A source close to Ellen called this report a “joke,’ as the tabloid frequently blasts DeGeneres. The story was completely made-up.
Life & Style claimed in 2018 that Strahan and Ripa may have an “awkward run-in” at the Daytime Emmy awards. The rumor said the two would be forced to meet face-to-face, and “Kelly knows everyone will be on high alert to see how she reacts to Michael at the awards." A rep for RIpa exclusively confirmed to Gossip Cop that RIpa would not be at the talk show. Despite winning Daytime Emmy Awards in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016, Ripa hasn’t attended the ceremony since 2003.
According to RadarOnline, Strahan was “secretly planning to beg Kelly Ripa to take him back.” The report claimed that Strahan was bombing on GMA and “is convinced he has no choice but to plead with Kelly to forgive him and let him rejoin Live!… before he gets axed at GMA.” A supposed tipster said this attempt at reuniting is “going to be a very hard sell.” A rep for Strahan called this story “ridiculous,” for Strahan is happy that he moved to GMA and has said he doesn’t regret his decision to leave Live!.
And just recently, in November 2020, In Touch claimed Strahan was “telling all” about his time as Ripa’s sidekick.” An alleged insider said “Everyone knows his exit was messy, and now he's added more fuel to the fire.” Ripa was said to be furious because “she thought they’d put all the drama behind them.” Strahan has not reignited any drama. While the relationship between Strahan and Ripa may be frosty, but the reality of this situation is leagues away from this tabloid report. Both are focusing on their current roles and have put the past behind them.
