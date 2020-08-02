Truth About Kelly Ripa Feuding With Co-Hosts

Kelly Ripa Didn't Want To Work With Tamron Hall?

In February 2017, Life & Style claimed Kelly Ripa was against Tamron Hall being a co-host Live! The tabloid asserted at the time when Hall left NBC, there were “whispers” ABC would “snatch her up.” However, the outlet alleged, the only person who was against this idea was Ripa. A so-called insider claimed Ripa was vehemently against Hall as a co-host. The unnamed source added Ripa “felt that the show does well with one female and one male co-host. She's made it crystal clear she will be the only woman on the show." Gossip Cop investigated the suspicious tale and was told this was incorrect. Ripa never said she had any problems with Hall. The host even stated she was open to having a female co-host.