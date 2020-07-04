Truth About Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Renewing Their Vows In The Hamptons

However, Gossip Cop sadly had to correct the phony story. As whimsical as this sounded, it was entirely made-up. While Ripa and Consuelos did share adorable messages for their anniversary last year to one another via social media, the two didn’t blow $1 million on a wedding ceremony. Gossip Cop checked with a more reliable source who is close to Ripa and confirmed the story was false and was even more perplexed as to where the story came from. It’s not a surprise honestly since the tabloids have been proven to be wrong about Ripa.