Truth About Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Renewing Their Vows In The Hamptons

A year ago, a tabloid incorrectly claimed Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were renewing their vows in the Hamptons. The extravagant, yet imaginary ceremony was to be held in front of hundreds of guests and cost $1 million. Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out after looking into it. Here’s why we debunked the romantic but fictional tale.
Last summer, the Globe asserted Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were going to finally have the huge wedding with all the trimmings in celebration of their 23rd anniversary. Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas when they decided to wed decades ago. A supposed insider claimed Ripa had been begging her husband to marry her all over again and the actor allegedly gave in. The so-called insider continued Ripa had a wedding planner she was “coordinating all the details with.”
"She's telling friends plans are in motion for a big splashy wedding and reception with all the bells and whistles at their home in the Hamptons," the dubious insider purported. The story maintained Ripa and Consuelos’ ceremony was going to cost the couple $1 million, which the article claimed the couple “easily afford.” The sketchy insider added 500 guests would be present for the big day, including celebrity friends of the couple such as Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. To top everything off, Gordon Ramsay, the magazine claimed, was going to cater to the couple’s elaborate event.
However, Gossip Cop sadly had to correct the phony story. As whimsical as this sounded, it was entirely made-up. While Ripa and Consuelos did share adorable messages for their anniversary last year to one another via social media, the two didn’t blow $1 million on a wedding ceremony. Gossip Cop checked with a more reliable source who is close to Ripa and confirmed the story was false and was even more perplexed as to where the story came from. It’s not a surprise honestly since the tabloids have been proven to be wrong about Ripa.
Two days ago, we corrected the narrative that Kelly Ripa was going to leave Live! with Kelly and Ryan if Ryan Seacrest permanently relocated to Los Angeles. The phony story came from the website, Naughty Gossip, which maintained Ripa was demanding the show’s producers chose between her or Ryan because the actress wasn’t moving to L.A. to film the show. This, however, wasn’t true. As we had proven several times, neither Ripa nor Seacrest was leaving the popular morning show.
Before this, we busted the website again for alleging Ripa and Seacrest’s staff members was angry with them for leaving town. This was also a bogus story that tried to portray Ripa and her co-host negatively. The outlet claimed Ripa and Seacrest abandoned their staff amid the coronavirus epidemic. Gossip Cop spoke to more reputable sources close to the situation who confirmed the story was ludicrous and inaccurate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.