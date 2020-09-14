Truth About Katy Perry Causing Drama On 'American Idol'

Katy Perry was among the three judges that joined American Idol when it was revived in 2018. Since then, there have been rumors that Perry has caused many problems behind the scenes of the talent show. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about the host and corrected. Here are the times the tabloids alleged Perry stirred up some drama on the set of the reality-competition.
In March 2018, OK!, asserted producers of American Idol told Katy Perry to stop being raunchy on the show. The tabloid insisted Perry was “already getting complaints” about her “awkward judging comments” and the show’s producers were “keeping Katy on a tight leash.” An alleged insider further claimed the producers “flip out” if Perry shows any sort of “diva behavior.” Gossip Cop noted that there were a few incidents on the show that may have been a bit peculiar. For example, Perry flirting with some of the male contestants. But Perry did not have a “diva” attitude nor was she “kept on a short lease.” Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for the story who dismissed the phony tale.
Later, NaughtyGossip.com purported the producers of the show were going to replace Perry with Taylor Swift. The unreliable website claimed the show wasn’t happy with Perry and planned to fire her after the first season was done. A supposed insider snitched to the outlet that network couldn’t dish out the "Firework" singer's pricey salary because she couldn’t deliver the number of viewers needed to keep getting paid that amount of money." Therefore, it was decided Perry would be replaced by her “enemy” Swift. Gossip Cop looked into the bogus tale and found it to be incorrect. To add to that, Swift isn't Perry's "enemy." In fact just this weekend Perry posted a sweet thank you to Taylor Swift for a baby gift.
Months later, the National Enquirer hopped on the Perry-Swift bandwagon by purporting American Idol forced Perry to apologize to Swift. Perry did apologize to Swift but the paper was alleging Perry only did this because the show made her. According to the tabloid, the "California Girls" singer was facing "pressure" to bury the hatchet with Swift because producers were "fuming" over potentially "starting a second season with an unofficial Taylor ban." In reality, this wasn’t the case at all. Perry explained why she decided to end her feud with Swift and it had nothing to do with the show "pressuring" her to do so. The Enquirer's story was way-off base, which is why we debunked the bogus story.
Since Perry is still on the show and seems to have a good relationship with her fellow judges, Gossip Cop is certain these rumors about the singer causing problems on American Idol is just rubbish and poor reporting.