Truth About Katy Perry Causing Drama On 'American Idol'

The Katy-Taylor Drama Continues

Months later, the National Enquirer hopped on the Perry-Swift bandwagon by purporting American Idol forced Perry to apologize to Swift. Perry did apologize to Swift but the paper was alleging Perry only did this because the show made her. According to the tabloid, the "California Girls" singer was facing "pressure" to bury the hatchet with Swift because producers were "fuming" over potentially "starting a second season with an unofficial Taylor ban." In reality, this wasn’t the case at all. Perry explained why she decided to end her feud with Swift and it had nothing to do with the show "pressuring" her to do so. The Enquirer's story was way-off base, which is why we debunked the bogus story.