Truth About Katie Holmes Secretly Dating Bradley Cooper And Justin Theroux

Katie Holmes And Justin Theroux's Sexy Revenge Romance

In November 2019, Star alleged that Katie Holmes was having a secret romance with Justin Theroux. Dubbed as “Sexy Katie’s Revenge Romance” on the cover’s headline, the story said that Holmes and Theroux had a “top-secret” meetup at a restaurant in New York City. A supposed insider claimed that the rendezvous was “romantic” and the two stars “hit it off immediately.” As for it being a “revenge romance” the so-called insider said that Theroux’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, wasn’t happy about the supposed tryst. However, this whole narrative was bogus. The magazine didn’t provide any valuable information as far as where or when the “date” took place. Moreover, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Holmes, who confirmed that the story was fabricated.