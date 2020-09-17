Truth About Katie Holmes Getting Plastic Surgery After Breakup With Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes Didn't Nip & Tuck Her Problems Away

Gossip Cop however did some digging and found various discrepancies with this account. Who were these "surgeons” that alleged Holmes did all this work to her body? If these doctors never treated the actress, how would they know in such great detail what was done to the Miss Meadows star? Also, the story came out a year ago, and to this day, it doesn’t look like the actress had any type of procedure done to herself. The only thing Holmes has changed since her split from Foxx is her wardrobe. The actress was seen earlier this year with a new look while attending a dinner ahead of Fashion Week. Simply put, the entire story was a sham.