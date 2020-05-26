Truth About Katie Holmes’ Financial Problems

Katie Holmes Is Not Going Broke Due To Coronavirus

Two months later, In Touch ran a cover story purporting that Katie Holmes was regretting her divorce after running out of money. As usual, the tabloid takes the word of an anonymous source who supposedly told it, "Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement. But in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake." Putting aside the fact that the details of Holmes and Cruise’s divorce are secret, the story just isn’t true. Despite trying to spin the bogus report with a coronavirus angle, the fact is, the actress was still doing just fine. The magazine had no real insight into Katie Holmes' personal life. None of the tabloids do, as Gossip Cop points out again and again.