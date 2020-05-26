Truth About Katie Holmes’ Financial Problems

Katie Holmes is not going broke. She’s not moving home with her parents, and she’s not “running out of cash.” All those allegations have been hurled at the Dawson’s Creek actress lately by various tabloids, but none are true. Gossip Cop breaks down these ridiculous claims.
Starting a little over a year ago, this phony narrative took hold in the tabloid media, and it hasn’t relented since. In March 2019, Woman’s Day asserted that Holmes was “heartbroken,” “broke,” and “moving back in with her parents.” The story contented that Holmes had been dumped by her then-boyfriend Jamie Foxx and was so devastated that she had “packed her bags” and was looking for support from her parents. The tabloid published a paparazzi photo of Holmes with a suitcase outside her Manhattan apartment building.
The whole story was absurd. For starters, she had packed her bags to go to Greece to visit Syrian refugees with her daughter, Suri Cruise, not to live with her parents. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with Holmes’ official spokesperson, who reassured us the story was, in fact, bogus. It was the latest in a long line of poor reporting by this tabloid on Holmes and her daughter.
Seven months later, in November 2019, Star falsely reported that Katie Holmes was “living paycheck to paycheck.” The phony report claimed to understand Holmes’ expenses, like how much the rent is on her New York home and how much she pays for her daughter’s private school in the city. How the tabloid’s so-called “source” knew so much about Holmes’ finances is left as a mystery, but one thing is for sure: The dubious insider was likely completely guessing. Holmes' rep confirmed that the story was bogus.
In March 2020, it was NW’s turn to invent a tall tale about Katie Holmes’ money situation. In an article claiming she was going broke, the tabloid alleged that Holmes sold her California home because she needed cash. The actual truth is that she rarely used the home, as she and Suri live in New York and most of her work is there, as is Suri's school.
The tabloid also insists that actress had been “shilling” for various products to make up for a downturn in her career, despite having multiple projects in the works. Finally, and most insultingly, the dubious magazine claims a “source” told it, “The last thing she wants is for her daughter to be so embarrassed of her mom that she goes running back to daddy for his bank balance."
Of course, none of that was true. Gossip Cop debunked the story as we have the others. Once again, we reached out to Holmes’ official spokesperson, not some unidentified “source,” to confirm that the Batman Begins actress is more than okay, financially. It wasn’t the last time ex-husband Tom Cruise would be brought into the mix.
Two months later, In Touch ran a cover story purporting that Katie Holmes was regretting her divorce after running out of money. As usual, the tabloid takes the word of an anonymous source who supposedly told it, "Katie was proud of walking away from Tom without securing a hefty financial settlement. But in hindsight, that may have been a huge mistake." Putting aside the fact that the details of Holmes and Cruise’s divorce are secret, the story just isn’t true. Despite trying to spin the bogus report with a coronavirus angle, the fact is, the actress was still doing just fine. The magazine had no real insight into Katie Holmes' personal life. None of the tabloids do, as Gossip Cop points out again and again.
