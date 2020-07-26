Truth About Katie Holmes’ Dating Life In 2020

Is Katie Holmes Secretly Dating Bradley Cooper?

Our first bogus rumor comes from NW who allege that Holmes and Cooper, who have never appeared in a film together for the record, had started dating because of their geographic proximity. “They only live a few blocks from one another” an anonymous insider said. Hundreds of thousands of people walk on New York City blocks, so this is an extremely flimsy narrative for this story to lean on. Gossip Cop debunked this story, for Cooper hasn’t been interested in dating since his split from Irina Shayk.