Truth About Kate Hudson And Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship

By Laura Broman

Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa have been together for about four years, which has given the tabloid world ample time to cook up stories about them breaking up. They’re not, of course: all those rumors are complete nonsense. Here are five times Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for phony articles about the couple.

At the beginning of 2018, Star falsely reported that Hudson and Fujikawa had secretly gotten married. The article was seemingly inspired by a picture Hudson had posted to Instagram the month prior, commemorating their first date anniversary together with a hike. The tabloid suggested that Fujikawa had proposed to her while on the hike, though provided no evidence to support the claim. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who confirmed for us that Hudson and Fujikawa were neither engaged nor secretly married.

That June, a few months after Hudson announced that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child, Star published another article claiming that Fujikawa had “dumped” Hudson after they got engaged. Never mind that the same tabloid had claimed they were married six months earlier. A supposed “insider” speculated that Hudson’s “rumored fling” with Brad Pitt “must have left Danny feeling pretty insecure,” which combined with Hudson’s “bossy” behavior while pregnant was enough to make Fujikawa leave.

Gossip Cop again investigated the story and, of course, none of it was true. They didn’t get engaged, which is why they’re currently still together but not married, and Hudson had no such “fling” with Pitt, as we had proved multiple times before. Additionally, People had reported the couple was “doing great.”

In August, Gossip Cop busted Star again for writing that Hudson had been “dumped in the delivery room,” conveniently forgetting that they were already supposed to have broken up two months before and that they had allegedly tied the knot at the beginning of the year. The tabloid threw in the Brad Pitt rumor yet again for added flavor. This story, too, was nonsense: not only had Hudson not delivered the baby yet, she wouldn’t for another two months. In the meantime, she had been frequently sharing more pictures of her and Fujikawa together on Instagram. The story was just ridiculous.

In June 2019, Life & Style parroted the article from the year before and insisted that Fujikawa had dumped Hudson, leaving her devastated. “She’s in a state of belief about the split,” a questionable tipster told the magazine, contending that Fujikawa had left her because he “[hated] her wild lifestyle” of constant partying. Gossip Cop looked into it: in reality, Hudson and her family were on vacation in Italy at the time the tabloid published its story. They quite plainly had not broken up.

Finally, in January of this year Gossip Cop debunked a piece from OK! asserting that Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn had spent the holidays fighting with Fujikawa and Kurt Russell, Hawn’s partner of 37 years. The four of them had spent the holidays together in Aspen along with other members of their family, a trip which the tabloid contended turned sour: “everyone was looking forward to bonding and reconnecting this trip, but instead Goldie and Kate found themselves busy consoling each other” after fights with their respective partners.

But Hawn and Russell were spotted enjoying each other’s company while out to dinner together. Hudson, meanwhile, shared photos of the vacation on Instagram, suggesting that the family was enjoying themselves. They were all quite clearly having a good time. These tabloids should really double-check Hudson’s social media before they make up nonsense about her and her family.