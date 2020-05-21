Truth About Kanye West's Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner

The gossip site HollywoodLife soon picked up the trail and added their own peculiar twist. Now West had supposedly found an “unlikely friend” in Jenner and the two were reconnecting and talking politics behind Kim Kardashian’s back. “Kanye’s just happy to talk to someone who gets him, and Cait feels the same way,” an “insider” told the blog. The conversations had to be kept on the down low, however, since Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris, weren’t exactly “on the best of terms,” and since Kardashian was “loyal to her mom and wants nothing to do with Cait,” West thought it best if his wife was unaware of his new friendship with Jenner.