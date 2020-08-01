Truth About Kaia Gerber’s Love Life, Pete Davidson, Cara Delevinge And Others

She May Have Gotten Too Close To Justin Bieber

A principal player in so many bogus Gerber stories is her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. She apparently disapproves of just about anyone Gerber could befriend or date. When Gerber was only sixteen years old when NW started speculation about her and “Love Yourself” singer Justin Beiber. Crawford was not pleased, an unnamed “source” said, as “Cindy has told Kaia she needs to think twice about who she surrounds herself with.” Gossip Cop busted this fake parenting story. While Gerber and Beiber were spotted at a birthday party together, there were no signs of anything for Crawford to be even the slightest bit concerned about.