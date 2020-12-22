Truth About Kaia Gerber’s Dating Life In 2020

Kaia Gerber began dating Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi in August, but before the couple became public, some tabloids alleged the model was romantically attached to other men. This year, Gossip Cop investigated a few reports that purported to have insight into the Gerber’s persona life. Here’s a look at a few stories we’ve probed and if any of these rumors were true.
In February, In Touch reported Pete Davidson tried to win Kaia Gerber back. The SNL star dated Gerber in October 2019, however, the two broke things off in January of this year. Yet, the tabloid maintained Davidson wanted a second chance with the model after finishing his treatment in rehab. A source alleged the comic even sought to marry Gerber, adding, “He sought help for his mental health and that goes a long way with her. She really fell for him. But she's confused because part of her feels one thing and another part of her hears her parents telling her not to go back.” Gossip Cop busted the phony tale when it came out. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson spoke about his split from Gerber and also stated that he broke up with her because he didn’t want her to deal with his issues.
A month later, Star disclosed Gerber was entangled in a love-triangle with Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. The magazine claimed the former couple was fighting over Gerber after Sprouse “got busted” hanging out with the model while still dating Reinhart. According to a source, Sprouse “swore up and down” nothing happened between him and Gerber. But, the insider also revealed the Riverdale actor had a major crush on Kaia, and things get flirty when they're together, but that's as far as it's gone." Cole Sprouse actually busted this story for us. The actor took to Instagram to slam the incorrect rumors about his relationship with Reinhart. Though the pair did break up, the split had nothing to do with Gerber and Sprouse and Reinhart remain on good terms as they prepare to film the next season of the hit CW tv show.
In the summer, Heat claimed Kaia Gerber may have found love with another model, Cara Delevingne. The tabloid alleged the two were more than just friends after they were seen attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. A spy told the magazine Delevingne and Gerber looked “happy to be back in each other’s company” during the event where they were also seen holding hands. Rather than speculate, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Delevingne who told us: “There is no truth to that whatsoever.” We can’t speak for the tabloids, but for us, that was more than enough to know the story was false.
By the time Kaia Gerber’s relationship with Jacob Elordi became public knowledge, the tabloids had already begun concocted inaccurate stories about the couple. For instance, in October, OK! claimed friends of the model told her to slow down her romance with the actor. An unnamed insider claimed Gerber was sure to be headed for heartbreak because of Elordi’s “bad boy” reputation. Gossip Cop, however, didn't buy this cheap tactic. The outlet recycled a similar one we busted last year from another magazine, Life & Style, that alleged Gerber’s friends feared she was moving too fast with Pete Davidson. Plus, given the other reports we corrected this year, Gerber wasn’t moving too fast as she had been single for sometime before dating Elordi.
All in all, it’s not anyone’s place to judge the model’s love life, and if anyone should report on it, it’s best to have all the facts.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
George Clooney Revealing He'll Be A 'Dad Again At 60'?
Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career