Truth About Kaia Gerber’s Dating Life In 2020

Pete Davidson Tried To Win Kaia Gerber Back?

In February, In Touch reported Pete Davidson tried to win Kaia Gerber back. The SNL star dated Gerber in October 2019, however, the two broke things off in January of this year. Yet, the tabloid maintained Davidson wanted a second chance with the model after finishing his treatment in rehab. A source alleged the comic even sought to marry Gerber, adding, “He sought help for his mental health and that goes a long way with her. She really fell for him. But she's confused because part of her feels one thing and another part of her hears her parents telling her not to go back.” Gossip Cop busted the phony tale when it came out. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson spoke about his split from Gerber and also stated that he broke up with her because he didn’t want her to deal with his issues.