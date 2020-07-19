Truth About Justin Timberlake Flirting With Other Women

Despite what unreliable tabloids have claimed, Justin Timberlake is not having marriage problems, nor is he a flirtatious man. Rumors have been spread about the singer’s assumed “wandering eye,” however, these bogus stories aren’t true. Gossip Cop has put together a few phony reports we busted about Timberlake’s supposed provocative behavior.
In 2017, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely claiming that Justin Timberlake was making “secret” calls to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. From the title alone, the story raised a lot of red flags. How would the outlet know Timberlake was making these alleged “phone calls” and at night, nonetheless? Yet, the magazine contended Timberlake’s marriage to Jessica Biel was “hanging by a thread” and the singer was leaning on Spears for support. While the magazine relied on the words of a supposed “insider” for its narrative, Gossip Cop spoke to well-placed sources for Spears and Timberlake, who confirmed the story was fabricated.
In an attempt to once again link the former couple, the National Enquirer declared that Jessica Biel was “livid” over Timberlake commenting on Spears’ Instagram photo. Last month, the unreliable paper created this false narrative and alleged that Biel “hit the roof” over Timberlake "trading cutesy online comments with the troubled pop tart." Not only was the story ludicrous, it was also demeaning. The outlet used various unsuitable words to describe Timberlake, such as "horndog" and “skirt-chaser,” and calling Spears a “troubled pop tart” is awful. Regardless, Gossip Cop investigated the story and looked into the post the paper said got Timberlake is so much “trouble." We found there was nothing even remotely improper about it and wasted no time in correcting this false tale.
Another actress that Timberlake was rumored to have an affair with was Alisha Wainwright. Last year, Timberlake was seen holding hands with Wainwright leading to speculation that he was cheating on Biel. Timberlake and Wainwright were in New Orleans shooting Palmer at the time. The co-stars were out with other members from the movie when pictures and videos showed Wainwright resting her hand on Timberlake’s leg. The two were also briefly seen touching hands at one point. Gossip Cop was exclusively told by an individual close to Timberlake that there was “nothing” happening in regards to the singer having some sort of “fling” with his costar.
Earlier this year, we dismissed a phony report from Life & Style that alleged that Jessica Biel was forbidding Justin Timberlake from hanging out with Anna Kendrick. Timberlake and Kendrick co-starred in the film Trolls and its sequel Trolls: Worldwide. Still, the tabloid asserted due to the “incident” the happened in New Orleans, Biel was “keeping her husband on a very short leash" when it comes to how much time he spends with other female co-stars. A supposed insider told the outlet Biel “didn’t want him out late or partying with Kendrick during their promo tour and has even given him a curfew." Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be completely inaccurate. Biel was not keeping her husband “on a leash."
We all know marriage is hard. But in regards to Justin Timberlake, we think it’s safe to say he's doing just fine in his.