Truth About Justin Timberlake Flirting With Other Women

Justin's "Inappropriate" Instagram Comment

In an attempt to once again link the former couple, the National Enquirer declared that Jessica Biel was “livid” over Timberlake commenting on Spears’ Instagram photo. Last month, the unreliable paper created this false narrative and alleged that Biel “hit the roof” over Timberlake "trading cutesy online comments with the troubled pop tart." Not only was the story ludicrous, it was also demeaning. The outlet used various unsuitable words to describe Timberlake, such as "horndog" and “skirt-chaser,” and calling Spears a “troubled pop tart” is awful. Regardless, Gossip Cop investigated the story and looked into the post the paper said got Timberlake is so much “trouble." We found there was nothing even remotely improper about it and wasted no time in correcting this false tale.